How one file led to six-hour

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo)

At the heart of the standoff between LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal is the file for the in-principle approval to mohalla clinics. When the meeting started at 3 pm between 43 AAP MLAs and the LG, no one seemed to know where the file was. Until then, the LG had claimed it had been sent to Kejriwal’s office on July 5, while AAP MLAs and Kejriwal’s office said it was with the LG office.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “I met the LG about 10 days ago. He told me he had asked for the file from the Vigilance department. This gave an impression that the file was with him.”

The location of the file only became clear when a note from the Vigilance department went out to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, stating that it was with the department. In turn, Jain, in a letter to the LG, asked for “specific instances” on the basis of which “alleged complaints/irregularities in the setting up of mohalla clinics” have been made.

Sisodia added, “In the past 10 days, either the LG returned the file to the Vigilance department, which did not bother telling the government, or the file was never returned but because of pressure from MLAs, the letter was sent to Jain as a cover up.”

Sisodia had earlier instructed that files pertaining to the Vigilance department be placed before him, before being sent to the LG. Soon after, Baijal had received legal input from the Centre that the files need not be routed through Sisodia’s office.

The file had been sent for approval to Baijal in May, but was returned in July to the Vigilance department, said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. “The Chief Secretary and Vigilance Secretary refused to show file to Sisodia saying they had been directed by LG not to put any vigilance related file before the minister,” he said.

