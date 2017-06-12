How do we gain from trips abroad, AIIMS asks faculty

“The institute is of national importance. We don’t only go to events which benefit AIIMS, but we go to events where they benefit from AIIMS”, said Dr. Nand Kumar, general secretary, Faculty Association of AIIMS. “The institute is of national importance. We don’t only go to events which benefit AIIMS, but we go to events where they benefit from AIIMS”, said Dr. Nand Kumar, general secretary, Faculty Association of AIIMS.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued instructions to faculty members attending academic and scientific events within India and abroad, with financial support from the institute, to stick to guidelines and divulge details on how “participation” in these events is “going to benefit the institute”.

The AIIMS administration has directed faculty members to submit a “participation certification” and a report within 15 days of attending the event, failing which their next visit would not be processed. The report, it said, must mention the faculty member’s “contribution” during the event and say “how participation in the particular event is going to benefit the institute”. “It has been decided by the competent authority that every faculty member will be required to submit a participation certificate and a report after attending scientific meetings/conferences/workshops or course (not more than two weeks) within India and abroad within a period of 15 days. Without adherence to these instructions, it would be administratively not feasible to process their requests for their next visit,” reads the order.

The administration has also directed faculty members to submit their requests for participation in “academic activities well in advance”. It has said that in case of visits within the country, faculty members should submit their request two to three weeks in advance and in case of foreign visits, they should submit their request four to six weeks in advance. The AIIMS administration said it had taken “serious view” of “many faculty members” not adhering to guidelines regarding submission of such requests.

“It has been observed that these instructions are not being adhered to by many of the faculty members which causes administrative difficulties for examining their further requests and communicating the outcome of their applications before proceeding for the events. The competent authority has taken a serious view of this,” it says. Faculty members, however, said the guidelines have to reviewed and that the administration should not reject their requests for participation on the grounds that their previous visit does not benefit the institute.

“The institute is of national importance. We don’t only go to events which benefit AIIMS, but we go to events where they benefit from AIIMS. The institute mandate also clearly states that AIIMS has to contribute nationally. The format mentioned should be reviewed. Not in every case will the visit benefit AIIMS. In that case, won’t the administration process the next request?” asked Dr Nand Kumar, general secretary, Faculty Association of AIIMS.

