House right to scrutinise work of officers: Delhi Assembly Speaker

In the latest turn to the ongoing tussle between AAP and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the powers of Delhi Assembly’s department related standing committees (DRSC), Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel is learnt to have written to the L-G saying that the entire exercise appeared to be aimed at abetting officers looking to escape legislative oversight.

Goel’s letter is a response to that by the L-G to the Union Home Secretary on September 15 in which he had pointed to the “extra-jurisdictional” powers of the DRSC, which it was using to “control and pressurise” officers.

The L-G’s letter, which also stated that this had been conveyed in a “message” to the Delhi Assembly, had underlined that the Delhi Assembly DRSCs had powers not enjoyed even by the DRSCs of Lok Sabha, including the power of taking up “scrutiny, inquiry and investigation” of “various departments” in matters of “public importance”.

The Speaker, it is learnt, wrote to the L-G on September 20, pointing out that the “message” meant only for the legislature had been copied to the Chief Secretary and Secretary and gave the impression that the entire exercise appeared to be aimed at abetting officers looking to dodge legislative oversight.

Goel, sources said, maintained that the Delhi Assembly had been empowered under law — he was said to have referred to the GNCTD Act of 1991 — to frame its own rules. He pointed out that the L-G’s message to the Assembly was based on a flawed premise that rules for the Assembly needed to be identical to those of the Lok Sabha. Sources said Goel underlined that no two legislative bodies had identical rules.

For the AAP government, which has maintained that the Centre has constantly interfered in its administration, the Assembly committees are key to scrutinise a range of cases and alleged irregularities in different departments.

But on June 2, BJP Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta wrote to the L-G that these committees were “illegally constituted”.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “Why is the L-G protecting Delhi government officers from being asked to perform their duties?”

