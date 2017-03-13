House help falls to death, kin seek employers’ arrest

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A day after an 18-year-old domestic help, who hailed from Assam, fell to her death from the balcony of a Gurgaon condominium where she worked, her family and neighbours protested outside the Sushant Lok police station. They demanded the arrest of her employers. According to police, Ranjeeta Brahma fell from the 11th floor of Carlton Estate in DLF Phase 5 around 10 pm on Friday. She was rushed to a hospital nearby, but was declared dead on arrival.

Her family has filed a complaint against her employers — a banker and his wife — following which a case has been registered in the matter under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim, Ranjeeta, came from Assam to Gurgaon about a month ago. “She started working at the couple’s flat on March 9,” said Ashok Narzinary, a resident of Chakkarpur, who had dropped the girl to her new place of employment. “When we sent her, we had told the woman that she was young and had not worked before. Barely a couple of hours after we dropped her at 9 pm, Ranjeeta called us and asked us to pick her up because she did not like the work,” claimed Narzinary, who is also the complainant in the case.

He added that the woman agreed to send Ranjeeta home but, when her sister-in-law went to pick her up the next evening, she told guards through the intercom to not let her in, he claimed.

“We called her up and she said we have to find her a replacement before she lets Ranjeeta leave,” Narzinary claimed, adding that the girl’s family received a call from police around 10am on Saturday, telling them that Ranjeeta had fallen from the 11th floor.

“Even if the couple did not push her, they drove her to suicide by not letting her go. We want justice for her,” he said. About 30 people, mostly domestic helps working in Gurgaon, staged a demonstration outside Sushant Lok police station Sunday, reiterating this demand.

Police said investigations are on. “A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We can only comment further once the report is received,” said Gaurav Phogat, Station House Officer, Sushant Lok police station. Despite calls, the accused couple could not be contacted for comment.