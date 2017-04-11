Hours after bail, Unitech promoters back in custody

Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra. Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra.

Hours after a Delhi court granted three-month bail to Unitech’s managing director, Sanjay Chandra, and his brother, Ajay Chandra, the duo were taken into custody by Gurgaon Police in connection with other cases registered against them. The brothers had been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on March 31 for allegedly duping over 90 home buyers, and failing to hand over flats in their housing project, Anthea Floors, in Gurgaon.

A Delhi court had Monday granted them three months’ bail, conditional on a personal bond of Rs 70 lakh each and one surety of a similar amount. It had also directed them to appear before the Supreme Court in relation to various other cases.

Gurgaon Police took the duo into custody Monday evening, after attaining a production warrant. “They have been taken into five-day police remand for further questioning, and will be produced in court again on April 15,” ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

