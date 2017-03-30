Hottest morning of 2017 on Thursday in Delhi

It was the hottest morning here on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, the highest this year at five notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperature broke the record of Wednesday and weather office expect rise in minimum temperature in the coming days. However, on Thursday, morning breeze in some parts of the national capital helped the people to cool off. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

“Sky would remain partially cloudy with no chance for the rainfall. Due to the clouds, there would be a slight rise in the minimum temperature,” the official said. The humidity was 58 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 38.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average and minimum at 23.1 degrees, five notches above the season’s average.

