Hottest February day in Delhi since 2007

The maximum temperature in the national capital rose to settle at 32.5 degrees Celsius today, making it the hottest February day in the past one decade.

“The maximum temperature was pegged at 32.5 degrees, seven notches above the season’s average, which is the hottest February day witnessed since 2007,” a MeT department official said.

Notably, on February 20 this year, Delhi had registered a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees. However, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the official said. Humidity level oscillated between 98 and 27 per cent.

The MeT department has predicted overcast conditions for tomorrow with the possibility of rain and thunderstorm.

“The skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow. There is a possibility of rain, thunderstorm and dust storm,” the weatherman said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added. Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 11 and 28.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.