Hospitals to PWD: Seven cases former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung referred to CBI

The appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter as the in-charge of mohalla clinics, the ‘Talk to AK’ programme, and the appointment of an agency to hire security staff at hospitals are among seven cases referred by former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung to the CBI for alleged irregularities by the AAP government, The Indian Express has learnt.

The agency has already registered two FIRs and one preliminary enquiry based on the references received from Jung’s office. Sources in the CBI said PEs would be registered in at least two more cases by the end of this month.

The seven cases under scrutiny are:

*On the lines of the Prime Minister’s ‘Maan ki Baat’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year held interactive sessions with people through social media, phone calls and text messages, calling it the ‘Talk to AK’ initiative. But this came under the scanner after the then finance principal secretary, Dharmendra Kumar, objected to the process of hiring an advertising agency to promote the programme. Payment to the agency has been put on hold.

*Following strikes by doctors over lack of security at Delhi government hospitals, the AAP government decided to appoint an agency to hire security staff for seven hospitals. As per official documents, three agencies were “nominated” with immediate effect to provide security to doctors. However, there were allegations that rules were flouted in hiring these agencies.

*Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter, Saumya Jain, was made in-charge of the AAP’s government flagship mohalla clinics project.

*The fourth case sent to the CBI is over the feedback unit set up by the government under the vigilance department to “check corruption”. It is alleged that the unit was created without the knowledge of the chief secretary and other officials, and was directly under the CM’s office.

*Another case is over the creative team hired by the Public Works Department to fast-track various construction projects and school buildings. Senior architects were hired from an agency, and though the PWD selected the team, it is alleged that the agency acted only as a conduit for supply of manpower and received an 8-10 per cent commission for the hirings.

*The sixth case involves irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, as OSD to Health Minister Jain.

*The final case is against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly appointing as many as 41 employees without issuing advertisements for the posts. All appointments were later cancelled. “The appointments violated the rules,” a senior official had said while issuing the cancellation order.

Jain, meanwhile, said Jung was “settling scores” by making “baseless charges” keeping the Punjab polls in mind. Jain said his daughter Saumya was never appointed by the government in any capacity and she had merely worked as a volunteer in a mohalla clinic project.

He accused Jung of “lying” about the case involving Aggarwal, and said he had never been sent on a trip to China, as claimed by the former L-G.

“All his allegations are based on lies. His (Aggarwal’s) passport can be checked to see whether he went to China or not. As far as Saumya is concerned, she was never appointed and was working as a volunteer. She did not take any money,” Jain said. “This is all keeping the Punjab polls in mind and it seems he (Jung) is campaigning. He should lead a peaceful post-retirement life… Why is he creating a nuisance?”