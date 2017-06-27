Hospital told to pay Rs 24 lakh for ‘surgery without equipment’

“Nothing compelled the hospital to conduct surgery when it did not have the essential equipment,” said the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, slapping a fine of Rs 24.56 lakh on a private hospital for the death of a 37-year-old man due to “medical negligence”. In 2001, the hospital had conducted a brain surgery without having facilities like CT scan, due to which the condition of the patient could not be monitored after the surgery.

Family of the deceased had filed a complaint stating that he was admitted at a private hospital in New Friends Colony on November 19, 2001, after being advised to undergo surgery to remove a tumour in his brain. He was operated upon the next day by two neurosurgeons. Following the surgery, his condition deteriorated, and he went into a coma on November 24. He died the next day, the complaint said.

According to the hospital rules — which the family obtained through an RTI — it is mandatory for a neurosurgical centre to have all requisite facilities, including CT scan. However, the hospital did not have the facilities for the Non-Contrast Computerised Tomography (NCCT) or CT scan.

Denying the arguments, the hospital said the family was “well aware” that it did not have the facility of CT scan/NCCT.

The commission, headed by Judicial Member N P Kaushik, said it had sought medical experts’ opinion, according to which, “immediate NCCT of the head” was not conducted at the “first signs of deterioration”.

