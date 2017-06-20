Hospital tag still on their hands, premature twins found dead in pit

According to police, the children were not wearing any clothes but had hospital tags on their hands, bearing the name of a woman. (For representation only) According to police, the children were not wearing any clothes but had hospital tags on their hands, bearing the name of a woman. (For representation only)

Twin premature girls were found dead in a pit near a sub-district magistrate’s office in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram area on Friday.

According to police, the children were not wearing any clothes but had hospital tags on their hands, bearing the name of a woman.

A passerby spotted the babies lying in the pit in a DDA park and informed police. They were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, police said.

“The bodies have been preserved in case someone comes to claim them. There isn’t a need to conduct a post mortem on them,” said Vijayanta Arya, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest district).

Police said the twins were delivered within five to six months, and weighed 450 grams. Police suspect the girls were either killed or abandoned by their the parents. They are also looking into whether the twins were dumped since they had died after birth. Police said they couldn’t retrieve CCTV footage as there were no cameras in the area.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police is on the lookout for their parents. (With PTI inputs)

