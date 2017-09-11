Hospital sexual harassment case: Delhi Govt seeks removal of medical superintendent

The Delhi government has sought removal of the medical superintendent of a city-run hospital, days after a woman employee accused him of sexual harassment. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday the government had written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for initiating an action in the case.

The woman, a senior medical officer at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in northwest Delhi, approached the police on Friday. The government has recommended that the medical superintendent of the hospital be removed, Jain told reporters, adding that he “acted against” the CCS (Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

According to the complainant, the senior doctor used to call her inside his room and have vulgar conversations. He also tried to touch her inappropriately.

A case was registered against accused Surinder Pal on Friday, police said yesterday, adding that he is on the run. The woman, however, video-graphed the act and submitted the same to the police as a proof to her claims, police said.

