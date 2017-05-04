Hospital bars man from receiving relative’s kidney, but Delhi HC cites affection, okays it

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, does not seek a complete prohibition on transplant but puts onus on authorities to ensure a human organ is not made part of commercial transaction, said the Delhi HC recently, while setting aside the order of a private hospital rejecting the application of a 60-year-old man seeking kidney transplant from a relative. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the authorities had “completely disregarded human qualities of love and affection, compassion and generosity.”

The matter pertains to a resident of Paschim Vihar, who had moved the HC challenging the order of a private city hospital, which had denied him permission for kidney transplant. Undergoing dialysis three times a week, he sought permission for transplant from his son’s 48-year-old mother-in-law. The authorisation committee, in March, rejected his application. The hospital’s appellate authority had on April 27 remitted the matter back to the authorisation committee to re-examine the case and re-confirm the relationship between the donor and recipient based on documentary and “all possible authenticated evidences.”

The April 27 order had rejected the request on the ground that the recipient had allegedly accepted that his son would help their family, if required. It was also alleged that donor said she could also take cash, if needed, and his wife had received Form 20 (verification certificate regarding domicile status) by political influence. The court, however, directed the appellate authority to pass an order in two days. On May 1, the authority upheld the decision of the committee underlining economic disparity between the donor and the donee.

The judge said it was proved that the donor had offered to voluntarily donate a kidney out of love, directing the authorisation committee to grant approval.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now