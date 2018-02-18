‘Honey-trapped’ IAF officer arrested: Women shared videos from adult sites with accused, says police

IAF officer Arun Marwaha (facebook.com/arun.marwaha.39) IAF officer Arun Marwaha (facebook.com/arun.marwaha.39)

Investigation into the arrest of a Group Captain posted at the Indian Air Force headquarters has revealed that five videos shared by the two women — to whom he allegedly passed on classified information — were downloaded from adult websites, police said. According to police, the women had told the accused that they were sharing videos of themselves.

The accused, Arun Marwaha (51), was arrested for allegedly sharing classified information about three new tri-service agencies with the women — believed to be working for a foreign spy agency. “Police have retrieved the deleted video clips from his mobile phone. Police confronted him about the clips and he claimed that they were sent by the two women,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the investigation officer has written to Facebook, requesting it to share IP addresses of the profiles of the women. “The IO has asked when and where the profiles were generated. He also asked the company to share deleted messages, as they are probing the case under the Official Secret Acts,” a police officer said. Marwaha was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody to Tihar Jail. Police had conducted raids at his home and seized pen drives and a hard disk, which were sent to the CBI’s forensic lab.

During questioning, Marwaha is learnt to have told police that he was in Thiruvananthapuram on an assignment a few months ago when he was added on Facebook Messenger by one of the women.

“He visited her profile and found that an old colleague was a mutual friend. He and the woman started chatting. One of her friends also sent a request and started chatting with him. They spoke about two of his colleagues,” the officer said, adding that they exchanged numbers and started talking on WhatsApp and Telegram. The women also contacted Marwaha via an internet call through VoIP.

Police said that on scanning the accounts of the women, they found over 60 people working with the defence wing on their friends list. Some people were retired officers, police said.

