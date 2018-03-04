In Delhi, homeless man charred to death as night shelter goes up in flames

The fire broke out on the intervening night of March 2- 3 in Yamuna Bazaar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The fire broke out on the intervening night of March 2- 3 in Yamuna Bazaar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A HOMELESS man was charred to death in a fire that broke out at a tent night shelter in Yamuna Bazaar on the intervening night of March 2-3. Close to 15 men were sleeping inside the tent when the incident took place around 1 am, sources said.

Police said a case has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station. “A half-charred body of a man, aged about 30, was recovered from the tent. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit,” a police officer said.

The man is yet to be identified as the register in which he wrote down his name and details was also gutted, officials said.

Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh said, “We have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have sought a report from the fire department. We have asked them to tell us the exact cause of fire.”

The tent, which was put up in November last year, was sandwiched between two tin night shelters. The complex houses five night shelters and a mohalla clinic. While it falls under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the tin night shelters are taken care of by NGO Prayas and the tent by NGO Jan Pahal.

On Saturday morning, all that remained of the tent was burnt blankets and bedsheets. The walls of the two shelters were blackened by soot. By afternoon, the rubble was cleared from the area.

Aniket (19), the caretaker of the tent, said, “I was inside the tent when two homeless people ran up to me and said the top of the tent was on fire. I rushed outside, got fire extinguishers, and tried to douse the blaze with the help of caretakers and people staying in the other shelters. Someone called the fire department, who arrived and extinguished it within minutes.”

A DUSIB chief engineer and members of the two NGOs also arrived at the shelter to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“There are only two CFL bulbs inside… the possibility of a short circuit is rather low. This is the first such incident inside a shelter since DUSIB took over,” the engineer said.

Raju (40), who works as a waiter at weddings, was asleep inside the tent when he heard people shouting at 1 am. “There was no time to react, I was in deep sleep… the caretaker pulled me out with the durri under me. I don’t know the person who died,” he said.

Aniket added, “The man who died came to the tent at 9.30 pm. I had never seen him before. He was quite inebriated and couldn’t even write his name in the register. All I know is that he is from Bihar because of his language. While most managed to get out on their own, other caretakers and I had to pull out five-six people. Then the canopy fell and the electricity went off. We couldn’t save the man.”

Dharmendra Kumar, secretary of Jan Pahal, said someone may have carelessly lit a cigarette or a beedi inside the tent or tossed a lit cigarette at the tent from outside. “It wasn’t a fireproof tent. We had, in fact, put a polythene sheet over the canopy because it’s also not waterproof,” he said.

“While this is the first casualty in a fire at a shelter in years, instances of small fires are rather common… There’s only one caretaker per shelter, but he’s not a security guard. There is also a lot of indiscipline here. People smoke under their blankets at night. DUSIB should have guards too and more caretakers, and it should do away with tents entirely. They are not safe,” Kumar said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya