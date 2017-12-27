Home delivery of services: L-G Anil Baijal, Sisodia spar over plan

Deputy CM said the proposal had been shut down, and described it as a “huge setback” to the government Deputy CM said the proposal had been shut down, and described it as a “huge setback” to the government

The decision to “home deliver” basic public services — from birth certificates to social welfare schemes — has become the new flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. While the government claimed that its proposal had been rejected, L-G Anil Baijal said in a statement that it is “advised to reconsider the proposal and suggested alternate model.”

The plan that the government announced in November was described as an attempt towards “home delivery of governance”, which would allow citizens to get public services, including caste certificates and driving licenses at their doorsteps.

On Tuesday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the proposal had been shut down and described it as a “huge setback” to the government. He questioned whether the Lieutenant Governor should “have the power” to express a difference of opinion with the elected government on such “critical matters of public interest and be able to scuttle such measures”.

Sisodia said that the L-G maintained that “digitisation was enough”. “Most of these services are already digital. Yet, there are long queues in offices and despite digitisation, most people still have to run around government offices with documents…The L-G has taken the decision without knowing the field reality,” he said. The statement from the L-G house countered this and said that it had advised “to reconsider the proposal in its present form and has suggested considering the alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery.”

The concern raised by the L-G was the addition of “another layer of human interface with its attendant complications, including concerns associated with safety…corruption, delays, bad behaviour, loss of documents, breach of privacy,” said the statement. It also raised the issue of increased cost for the government and residents due to service charges and increased congestion on Delhi’s road.

The model, instead, recommended switching to “100% online delivery of services. “This is important as the whole world is shifting towards digital delivery of services as it is the most effective tool to weed out corruption,” said the statement. It added that the government could “consider enabling the unemployed youth to set up internet kiosks where these services can be accessed and made available.”

“Delhi residents will have time to work on actual things rather than going to find documents and filing them,” Sisodia had said while announcing the project. In the first phase, the project was expected to cover 40 services and 30 more were to be added every month.

