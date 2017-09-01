Home buyers don’t have to pay till flats are finished: UP govt

Buyers protest against Jaypee over delay in handing over flats Buyers protest against Jaypee over delay in handing over flats

In an effort to bring respite to over 40,000 home buyers waiting for their flats, a committee of three UP ministers Thursday announced a roadmap to end the deadlock between buyers and developers. As per the action plan, the home buyer will not make any payment till the completion of their flats. The announcement comes two days after the committee — comprising Urban Housing Minister Suresh Khanna, Industries Minister Satish Mahana and State Minister of Cane Development and Sugar Mills (independent charge) Suresh Rana — held meetings with home buyers and builders in the district.

“Most home buyers wanted their flats delivered to them. With this concern in mind, it has been decided that no payment of any outstanding amount will be made by them to the builder till the project is complete. However, once the registration process begins, they will have to make the payment,” Khanna said.

He added that in cases pertaining to Amrapali, the group has been asked to start construction within a month, and complete these projects within two years. “Jaypee has been asked to deliver 600 flats every month from November this year,” Khanna added.

The committee also announced that a scheme will be launched for completing projects wherein members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) will be roped in to act as co-developers. “The proposal to complete unfinished Amrapali projects has come from CREDAI. We are likely to come up with a scheme where some CREDAI members can become co-developers. The details of the scheme — finances and legal aspects — need to be looked into,” the housing minister said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App