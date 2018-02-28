Holding parties at south Delhi to cost more, caterers need licence now

Similar rules will be applicable to hold food festivals (Reprsentational) Similar rules will be applicable to hold food festivals (Reprsentational)

Holding parties in south Delhi will soon be costlier as the corporation has found that food served in some of these places is “unhygenic and unsafe”, and has decided to make it mandatory to procure health trade licences for caterers serving food in banquets, farmhouses and other places. Similar rules will be applicable to hold food festivals.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation Monday passed a resolution in the House — that a policy to decide the details of the same be made soon. Leader of the House in the South corporation, Shikha Rai, said, “The decision has been taken to make caterers accountable. Currently, a banquet or farmhouse procures a licence, but there is no mechanism to put a check on the kind of food they are serving as caterers do not take any licence.”

“It has been seen that banquets, farmhouses, lawns, etc organise social functions in which they serve food to guests from unlicensed vendors under unsafe and unhygenic condition,” a proposal submitted by the health committee of the SDMC states.

Chairman of the health committee of SDMC, Bhagat Singh Tokas, said the committee has also proposed to take legal action if the traders violate the provision. South Delhi is home to thousands of banquets and farmhouses in areas such as Chattarpur, Mehrauli and Vasant Kunj.

According to the fee structure drawn up by the South civic body, a vendor will have to shell out Rs 150 per day to set up an ice-cream trolley and Rs 400 for an eating establishment at such a gathering. If the venue has more than 50 seats, Rs 1,000 for eating establishment will be charged.

For pavillion or food court in the name of a single owner, one will have to pay Rs 500 per stall. Tokas said public health inspector will do random inspections at 20-30% of farmhouses.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya