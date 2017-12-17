Hold special assemblies on air pollution: Delhi govt to schools

Schools were shut in November as air quality was ‘severe’. Abhinav Saha Schools were shut in November as air quality was ‘severe’. Abhinav Saha

The Delhi government has directed schools in the capital to spread awareness among students about air pollution by conducting special assemblies and inviting experts from technical organisations and civil society.

In November, rising air pollution had forced authorities to shut schools and issue advisories to parents and teachers to restrict outdoor activities of children. “Schools must sensitise students and staff members about various kinds of pollutants, with special focus on reasons contributing to rise in air pollution and its negative impact on health,” the communication sent to principals said.

“Therefore, it is important that children are considered ‘ambassadors of change’ and provided regular awareness. Whenever possible, according to the academic calendar, special assemblies dedicated to issues of pollution may be organised in all schools by staff… and by inviting experts from technical organisations and civil society,” it said.

Under the Environment Pollution Control Authority’s (EPCA) graded response action plan, schools must be shut when air pollution hits ‘severe’ or ‘emergency’ levels.

