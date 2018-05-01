Hit by truck and dragged for 30 metres, auto driver dies

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver died after he was hit by a truck and dragged for 30 metres, in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday night, police said.

The victim, Vinod Kumar, died due to the impact of the crash, with his body being crushed by two-three other incoming vehicles as well, police said. The accused truck driver fled the spot, and the vehicle’s owner has been contacted by police to help track him.

The body of the victim was taken to the mortuary for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

According to police, the victim stayed in Pul Prahladpur with his wife and two daughters.

The autorickshaw was near Agrasen Hospital when it was hit by the incoming truck, which may have been speeding, police said. The impact was such that Kumar fell out of the auto and was dragged under the wheels of the truck.

After the victim had been crushed under the wheels of several vehicles, passersby called police. It took police a while to identify the body as it had been crushed beyond recognition, an officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App