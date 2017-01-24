Hit by speeding BMW, Uber driver dies near IIT flyover in Delhi

Nazrul’s wife. Nazrul’s wife.

A 27-year-old Uber driver was killed when a speeding BMW X5 rammed his car from behind at 11.15 pm on Sunday. The incident took place near the IIT flyover on the Outer Ring Road.

Police said the victim, Nazrul Islam, hailed from West Bengal and stayed in Gurgaon with his family. He was alone in the car, a WagonR, when the incident took place.

Police said an eyewitness made a PCR call about the accident and said the man driving the BMW had fled the spot.

After a 15-hour search, police arrested 24-year-old Shoaib Kohli, who was allegedly driving the BMW, from his home in Panchsheel Enclave. Police said Kohli works as an analyst for a food concept company in Gurgaon.

According to police, Shoaib told them he was on his way to a party in Vasant Vihar. He also claimed that Nazrul had applied brakes abruptly and he could not stop his vehicle in time.

“We received a PCR call at 11.31 pm about an accident near IIT. The victim’s car had a Haryana registration number,” DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said.

Dileep Singh, 40, who made the PCR call, said he heard a “blast”. When he turned around, he saw the WagonR overturn several times. Singh, who works in the SDA market, said, “The car turned turtle several times before landing on its wheels. After the crash, the BMW driver stepped out of his car.”

He said he saw the accused approach the WagonR driver to check his condition. “The cab driver was unconscious but there was no blood. As more people gathered at the spot, the BMW driver fled,” said Singh.

Nazrul was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. Police said prima facie, he appeared to have died of internal injuries. A case has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death due to negligence).

According to records, the BMW belongs to Shoaib’s mother Shah-e-Naaz Judge Kohli and is registered under a Chandigarh address. The woman and her husband, Sandeep Kohli, are directors of Mezbaan Hoteliers Private Limited, a registered company based in New Delhi.

They live in the capital with their two children and occasionally travel to Chandigarh, where they also have property. Diwan Singh, the caretaker of their house in Chandigarh, told The Indian Express that the family had visited four days ago and were planning to go abroad.

“The BMW is usually driven by Shah-e-Naaz’s son or daughter, who are in their mid-20s. The family had come here a few days ago in a Volkswagen SUV,” he said.