Hit by lorry in Delhi: 17-year-old, pride of her family, killed on way to school

Khushboo's notebook. Source: Abhishek Angad

After having two sons, all that Mohammad Farooq and his wife Shazadi Begum wanted was a daughter. The couple went on to have three more sons before they were finally blessed with a girl — in their words, a “godsend”.

On Tuesday morning, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Khushboo, was killed when a lorry rammed into her in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Extension while she was on her way to school. A student of class XI in the Government Girl’s Senior Secondary School, Khushboo — who would have turned 18 in August — was crossing the road when the vehicle hit her from the rear. Police said her upper body was crushed.

The lorry driver, Praveen, fled the spot but was later arrested.

“There was nothing left of her when I saw the body. She had a practical exam so she had taken a plate of food with her… But 15 minutes later, I heard about the incident… Everything is gone,” said Farooq, holding up her books to show how hard she studied.

On Tuesday, the body was kept in front of her home so people could pay their respects — and grieve. While Farooq tried to stay calm, the mother was in shock. “We were planning her marriage once she turned 18… Since morning, my wife has been talking about it… I don’t know what to do,” he said. He also alleged the lorry did not have a vehicle number.

Locals said the spot where Khushboo died is particularly accident-prone, and children usually have a hard time crossing it. A few metres from the girl’s house, another family said they had lost two of their sons in an accident in August, 2015.