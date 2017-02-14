Hit by cab in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, turned away by hospitals, boy ‘wanted to eat’ in his final hours

Parents of the deceased boy. Source: Abhishek Angad Parents of the deceased boy. Source: Abhishek Angad

Hit by a cab while playing on the road, a four-year-old boy spent the last hours of his life on his mother’s lap, telling her how he “wanted to eat something”.

The accident took place on February 9 in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, when a cab driver was reversing his vehicle and ran over the boy. The driver then offered to take the boy to a hospital. In the next four hours what ensued was alleged rejections from various hospitals, leaving the child dead.

Watch What Else Is making News

“My child wanted to eat and I held him tight assuring him of quick recovery, but before we could try getting him admitted at the fourth hospital, he passed away,” said the 27-year-old mother Basanti.

“We went to three hospitals, one private and two government, and if only one could have treated my child he would have been saved,” she claimed.

The incident, which took place at Indra Vikas Colony at 1.30 pm, has shattered the boy’s family. His father believes that “the cab driver should have taken their child to a better hospital”.

The cab driver, Rahul, who had hit the boy while reversing his vehicle, claimed he came under the vehicle while playing. “While I was reversing my car, someone on the road told me that a boy was under it. Later, I came to know that the boy had gone under the car a few seconds ago, which is why I could not see him when I reversed the vehicle. However, I informed his family members and also called my wife to the spot. We all went out asking for quick medical help,” claimed Rahul, who was arrested and later released on bail.

It was also reported that the driver allegedly threatened the boy’s mother while going to the hospital. A case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station and police are conducting a probe. Asked if the driver threatened the woman, DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “The lady in her complaint did not mention this to us and if she wants, we will add it later in the FIR.”