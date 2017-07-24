Hit by Audi, man is impaled on iron grill in Delhi

A 25-year-old man died after a speeding Audi allegedly hit him in central Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg Saturday night. According to police, the impact was such that the man was flung 15-20 metres in the air before falling on the iron grill of a divider. DCP (central) M S Randhawa said the deceased was identified as Manoj Yadav, who lived near Mata Sundri College with his pregnant wife and three-year-old daughter. He was working in a juice shop at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg for five years.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (death caused due to negligence) at IP Estate police station. Investigations are underway, we are trying to trace the car,” he said. Eyewitnesses told police that the driver put on the right indicator and pretended to head towards ITO but went towards India Gate. “Yadav was crossing the road around 10.50 pm when the Audi, heading towards ITO from Daryaganj, hit him. He was flung in the air and impaled on the iron grill, which pierced through his chin and came out through his mouth. He died on the spot,” a senior police officer said.

“A motorcyclist who was passing by stopped and informed locals, who rushed to the spot. A PCR call was made around 11 pm and his family was informed. His body has been taken to LNJP hospital for post mortem,” the officer added. A case has been registered. “Police have scanned the CCTV footage from a camera near the ITO signal, but the car’s registration number could not be seen due to the bright lights. An eyewitness told police the car was an Audi but he wasn’t able to note down the licence plate number,” the officer said.

