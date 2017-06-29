Hit by a cricket bat, man bleeds to death

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat by two juveniles following a heated argument in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Tuesday evening. The accused have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile correctional home. The murder weapon has also been recovered. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said the victim has been identified as Angad Gupta, a resident of Sita Sharan colony in Subzi Mandi area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was passing through an area where local youths were playing gully cricket. The ball accidentally hit Gupta, who was enraged. Following an argument, he slapped a juvenile.

Locals, however, calmed the situation and separated them, police said.

“He shouted at them and asked them to play in a proper playground, and not on the road. After screaming at them, he went to his aunt’s house in Roshanara Road,” a senior police officer said.

The same evening, when Gupta was at his maternal uncle’s home, the two juveniles came and started arguing with him.

They hit him with a cricket bat, and he collapsed on the spot, police said.

“Blood oozed out of his mouth, and his uncle started screaming for help. Locals rushed to the spot,” the police officer said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for postmortem, said police.

One of the accused was nabbed by locals, who handed him over to police immediately after Gupta collapsed. The other juvenile fled the spot after hitting Gupta. He was later apprehended from a relative’s house.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App