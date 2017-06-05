Hit-and-run: Safety marshal killed near IFFCO Chowk

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An on-duty safety marshal was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run accident in Gurgaon. According to police, the incident took place in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while the two were working near IFFCO Chowk, along with another colleague, Bhanu Prasad — the complainant in the case.

A truck hit Manoj Kumar and Rahul Dikshit from behind, killing Kumar on the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

Both worked for Gawar Construction Limited, the contractor hired by National Highways Authority of India for work at three junctions — Rajeev Chowk, Signature Towers and IFFCO Chowk.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App