Hit and run case: Despite road death, no place to go for homeless

The spot where the accident took place. Praveen Khanna

A day after a speeding car mowed down four men sleeping on a pavement in Kashmere Gate, killing one, a blanket and a few clothes soaked in blood are scattered about at the spot. Right next to the blanket, 30-year-old Manoj has settled in for the night. With nowhere to go, this spot has been his favourite for a few weeks now. Drafts of wind from the cars that speed past make the warm night a little bearable, he said.

On a visit to the spot early on Friday, The Indian Express found that people were back to sleeping on the same footpath — barely 24 hours after the accident and despite instructions from police to avoid it. Manoj, however, said the spot is as safe as any other. “I was sleeping here the day of the accident, but left for work before it happened,” he said.

“Police came last night and asked us to leave. They told us that a vehicle had crushed people sleeping here but I have no home to go to. I moved to a park but there were so many mosquitoes there that I returned at midnight,” he added.

Manoj does not know the unidentified man who died on Thursday. “Police showed us a photo but I don’t recognise the man. Many people sleep here,” he said. Does he not fear being crushed by a car? “Hawa acchi lagti hai yahan. Jo hona hoga dekha jayega,” he said.

Despite road death, no place to go for homeless

