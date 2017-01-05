His reminders about work safety ignored, labourer falls to death in Mayur Vihar Phase I

The building from which Babu Sahab fell. Gajendra Yadav. (Express Photo) The building from which Babu Sahab fell. Gajendra Yadav. (Express Photo)

Over the last one month, 22-year-old labourer Babu Sahab kept reminding the contractor of an under-construction building at Acharya Niketan in Mayur Vihar Phase I for a belt, a helmet and a safety net to safeguard him and other labourers in case of any mishap.

His pleas went unheard and on January 2, he slipped from a wooden scaffolding on the fifth floor and fell to his death. Police said Babu was rushed to Kukreja Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

His friend Rajesh told police they shared a room in Kotla village. “Even on the day of the accident, he reminded the builder’s accountant about the safety measures. He was told that the issue had been raised with the builder, and that he should continue working,” Rajesh said.

An eyewitness who did not wish to be named said he heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot. “A man was lying in a pool of blood and his skull was crushed,” he said.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Pandav Nagar police station.

DCP (east) Omvir Singh said the contractor has been identified and a hunt is on to nab him. “We will also ensure that Sahab’s family gets compensation from the builder. We have called the owner as well as some other people for investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MCD has demolished parts of the building. BJP councillor Sandhya Verma said that after the incident, the MCD intervened and stopped construction work. “We have made holes in the ceiling of the entire building. The construction was illegal as one cannot construct five floors in that space. We are looking at some compensation for the victim’s family,” she said.

Sahab hails from Saharsa in Bihar and his family is yet to reach Delhi to claim his body. Sahab’s father Yogeshwar Prasad Yadav, a teacher, said that his wife and brother have left for Delhi. “We don’t have the money to bring my son’s body back to Saharsa for cremation. He will be cremated in Delhi,” said the father. Yadav said his son left the village a few months ago in search of a job. “He did not inform us before leaving. I never wanted him to leave our village,” he said.