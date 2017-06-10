Delhi: His colleagues watching, head constable kills himself

Har Bhagwan was promoted recently. Express Har Bhagwan was promoted recently. Express

A Delhi Police head constable killed himself with his service revolver in front of two policemen inside a police beat box in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Police said that a few seconds before the incident, Har Bhagwan had an argument with his wife over the phone. Constable Rajesh, who tried to stop him was injured as the bullet pierced through Bhagwan’s chin and head, ricocheted off the ceiling and hit him on his shoulder. A beat box is a small roadside room set up for beat constables to rest.

Police said Bhagwan, 41, posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, was going to have dinner with two policemen — head constable Ashwani and constable Rajesh — at the beat box around 1 am. He had returned after attending a call, Ashwani said. Rajesh told police that when he entered the beat box, he found Bhagwan arguing with his wife over the phone. Soon, he disconnected the call and whipped out his service pistol and shot himself on his chin. Police said that the shot was fired before Rajesh and Ashwani could stop him.

“Bhagwan and Rajesh were both were taken to Saroj Hospital, where doctors declared Bhagwan dead. Rajesh’s condition is stable,” said the officer. DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said Bhagwan was depressed due to personal reasons but the exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Bhagwan, who joined the force in 1999, is survived by his wife and three children, who live in Rohini’s Sector 1. Police said his family members are being questioned.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App