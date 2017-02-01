Hiring your child to steal: Contract gang, mother signed

The “contract” between the mother of the juvenile and the five accused The “contract” between the mother of the juvenile and the five accused

Investigation into a gang of thieves, busted by police for stealing from wedding parties, has revealed they used a minor to carry out the act, and even made the mother of the child enter into a “contract” granting her consent.

The “contract” included the signature and thumb impression of the mother as well as the five accused. It stated, in no uncertain terms, that the 12-year-old child was being “hired to commit thefts at marriage parties”. The mother got Rs 2 lakh in return.

Watch What Else Is making News

The contract also stated that someone from the panchayat of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh village — from where the accused are originally from — had given his consent. The five accused, Gokul Prasad, Sawant Sisodiya, Lakhan Sisodiya, Abhishek Sisodiya and Vikash Sisodiya, were arrested on Monday. The child working for them was also apprehended.

The gang primarily operated in south Delhi. Police also recovered a stolen car from their possession, which they used to pick up and drop the child at weddings. Police said the bust has helped them solve at least 18 cases in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Police found that Sawant was the gang’s kingpin, and that the child had been employed on a “contract of bondage”. His mother was paid Rs 2 lakh. “An iqrarnama (contract) to this effect was also executed between the gang and the boy’s mother. The contract was recovered from her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police(south) Ishwar Singh.

The one-page contract, accessed by The Indian Express, said the boy would work for Sawant and his associates for a period of one year starting October 1, 2016. The thieves had also got the “consent” of a panchayat of their village, said the contract.

The contract also cautioned the parents that if the boy does any mischief with the stolen money, the Rs 2 lakh will be taken back from the family, which would also be fined by the panchayat. “This iqrarnama has been made without any pressure from either side,” it further stated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that the recovery of such a document had come as a surprise. “We have approached our counterparts in Madhya Pradesh to zero in on other such groups that may be forcing minors to commit crimes,” Biswal said.

Sources said the gang usually came to Delhi only during the wedding season. “They did a recce of the venue before sending the child, who would be dressed up for the occasion. The child also received training from the gang members,” police said.