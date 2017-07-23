Hero Honda Chowk flyover to open on Monday

The flyover will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar The flyover will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Over two years after construction began, and two months after its original deadline, the Hero Honda Chowk flyover in Gurgaon will finally be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. The event will also be attended by PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh, as well as local MPs, MLAs, and officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project is expected to ease the journey of commuters, especially those travelling towards Sector 10, Basai, Sultanpur Lake and Jhajjar, by smoothening traffic flow at the Hero Honda junction, which has served as a bottleneck for several years. The junction was also the root cause of chaos in the city during the monsoon in July last year.

Construction of the flyover obstructed the flow of rainwater into the Badshahpur drain, leading to waterlogging and hour-long traffic snarls. The Hero Honda flyover is part of the NHAI and state government’s three-tier plan to ease traffic at the busy junction, a project that is expected to cost close to Rs 198 crore.

