Hero Honda Chowk flyover to open from one side in February

The one-way of much awaited flyover at perennially clogged Hero Honda Chowk here will be opened for commuters in February next year, the construction company said. “The construction of the 1.4km Delhi-Jaipur side of the flyover is in the final stage and only one slab between two pillars remaining. It will take around 15 days followed by construction of top layer of the road,” said Madhusudan Rao, AGM of Valecha Engineering Ltd.

The construction Company and Gurgaon district administration had faced criticism after heavy rains in July clogged the city’s roads, including the ‘Gurujam chowk’ intersection, as the traffic standstill drew global attention.

Following the gridlock of more than 25 hours due to water logging,the district administration had asked National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the project at least from one side in minimum time.

The NHAI had awarded 8 lanes flyover project (4 Lanes from each side) to the company in January 2015 with expected cost of Rs 139 crore and the construction started in February 2015 with completion time of 30 months.

The AGM pointed out that once onside of the flyover being completed, it will be used as diversion road for the traffic coming from Jaipur to Delhi.

“We have already constructed 4 lanes from Delhi to Jaipur and using as diversion road. On the other side, there are not enough space available to construct same sorts of diversion road. Therefore, we have decided to divert traffic coming from Jaipur to Delhi on newly built flyover and utilise other side of existing road to construct flyover,” Rao said.

Hero Honda Chowk flyover will also give breather to commuters wanting to take U-turns. The present status of this stretch is as such that if motorists miss Rajiv Chowk, they have to travel 14 km till Kherkidaula toll plaza to take U-turn.