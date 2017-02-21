Heist at Shahdara post office: Rs 15.5 lakh stolen, 1 arrested

AS MANY as six people robbed a post office in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar in the early hours of Monday and decamped with Rs 15.5 lakh in cash, as well as stamps and cheques worth Rs 74,000. Police suspect the thieves had help from an insider.

Police said that of the 17 bags thieves made off with, 10 bags contained Rs 40,000 in cash each and high value stamp papers. Police said deposits of 32 smaller post offices in the area are kept at the Krishna Nagar post office.

According to police, the robbers, all in their mid-twenties, attacked the two guards on the premises and forced them to open the gates at gunpoint.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said police received a call about the theft at 12.59 am. She added that one of the thieves was nabbed in the next half hour.

“We had sent out an alert asking all police personnel to keep a lookout for any suspicious persons. Half an hour after the robbery was reported, two policemen, Narender and Kuldeep, spotted a man carrying sealed bags, with a GPO stamp, at Anand Vihar ISBT. They apprehended the suspect. At his instance, we have detained one more person for questioning. A joint police team of east Delhi and Shahdara district is raiding seven places in the NCR in search of the other men,” Prasad said.

The DCP added that during investigation, police found that one of the thieves had called “someone” inside the post office to find out how much cash was kept there.

“It seems that an insider was involved in the incident as the guards told us that one of the robbers had called someone to ask about the cash,” she said.

Meanwhile, a guard posted at the post office’s ATM said the two guards came running after midnight and said the post office had been robbed. “The guards, Munna Lal and Raj Kumar, said the robbers had country-made pistols and they overpowered them. One of them was injured. I asked them to call police,” he said.