Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring relief from heat

The rainfall brought down the temperature from 34 degree Celsius to 28 degree Celsius. Precipitation and humidity were noted 30 per cent and 96 per cent respectively. 

Updated: July 20, 2017 10:55 am
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning bringing respite from Wednesday’s hot and humid weather. The rainfall brought down the maximum temperature to 28-degrees Celsius. Precipitation and humidity were recorded at 30 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively.

The rainfall has resulted into waterlogging in several areas.  There are reports of sluggish traffic from various places that include Chilla border to Noida road, Dadri main road near Film City and Mahamaya-Kalindi route. Several schools have also declared rainy day because of the heavy showers.

