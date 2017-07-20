Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring relief from heat

Precipitation and humidity were recorded 30 per cent and 96 per cent respectively. (Source: ANI photo) Precipitation and humidity were recorded 30 per cent and 96 per cent respectively. (Source: ANI photo)

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning bringing respite from Wednesday’s hot and humid weather. The rainfall brought down the maximum temperature to 28-degrees Celsius. Precipitation and humidity were recorded at 30 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively.

The rainfall has resulted into waterlogging in several areas. There are reports of sluggish traffic from various places that include Chilla border to Noida road, Dadri main road near Film City and Mahamaya-Kalindi route. Several schools have also declared rainy day because of the heavy showers.

