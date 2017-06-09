Hearing on PWD scam: Court asks ACB to ensure safety of whistleblowers

Hearing whistleblower Rahul Sharma’s complaint against the Chief Minister and two others regarding the alleged PWD scam in Delhi, a city court said people like him (whistleblowers) are “eyes and ears of the system” and directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to maintain a strict vigil on his safety. Sharma owns the NGO, Road Anti-Corruption Branch (RACO), and had filed a complaint on the alleged irregularities in granting of contracts for roads and sewer lines in northwest Delhi.

The Tis Hazari Court heard the status report filed by the ACB after conducting a threat assessment on Sharma after unidentified men shot at the windshield of his car. “They are eyes and ears of the system… Maintain strict vigil,” said Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar and posted the matter for June 23.

The court’s response came after the investigating officer (IO) told the court that the ACB had requested the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP to assess the threat, where they did not find any. “ACB doesn’t have any jurisdiction (in Gautam Budh Nagar)… Wherever (in Delhi) when Sharma informed us about threat to his friends, brothers, we have assessed it,” the IO told the court. Sharma’s counsel argued, “A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) in Gautam Budh Nagar and these people (ACB) say there is no threat.”

Meanwhile, a BJP youth wing leader has sought Re 1 as compensation from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s Sanjay Singh for projecting him as the person who assaulted Kapil Mishra.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App