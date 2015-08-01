Health officials inspect schools, colleges to check for tobacco use

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
Delhi government officials on Friday visited schools, colleges and coaching centres to check for the use of tobacco products on their premises.
The drive was carried out as part of the “dry day” for tobacco, observed on the last day of every month in the capital since 2013. Dr S K Arora, additional director (health), too took part in the drive. “This time, we focused on educational institutes because a large section of the youth continues to use tobacco products,” Dr Arora said.
In Shahdara district alone, where he led the drive, 20 schools, government and private ones, were inspected and 10 challans issued for various violations. In all, Rs 8,500 was collected as fine.
Teams from the Health department, assisted by police, inspected the educational institutes for three things. “Every school is required to have ‘no smoking’ boards outside its gate and inside the building. There should be no tobacco shops within a 100-metre radius of any educational institute. We also look for direct and indirect evidence of tobacco use like butts of cigarettes, for which a physical inspection of the building is conducted,” Dr Arora said.
He added that during the inspection in Shahdara district, his team shut two tobacco shops near schools and challaned the school authorities. Around 700 school staff, including teachers, were also sensitised on tobacco-related issues.
Additionally, the state tobacco control department has written to the CBSE and the NCERT for including tobacco-related issues in the course curriculum from Class VI to XII. “This way, we can sensitise students, teachers and parents against the bad effects of tobacco,” he said.
