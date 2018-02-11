Headless body: Fifth arrest made

According to police, the five had beheaded the man as one of the accused suspected he was having an affair with his wife According to police, the five had beheaded the man as one of the accused suspected he was having an affair with his wife

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the fifth accused in connection with the murder of a man in Samaypur Badli last year. According to police, the five had beheaded the man as one of the accused suspected he was having an affair with his wife.

Police said four of the accused were arrested earlier, but the fifth accused, 19-year-old Suman alias Shambu, was on the run. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest.

“He had been evading police ever since the murder took place in September last year. We had raided several locations in Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar, but he managed to escape each time,” an officer said. He was eventually arrested from Motihari in Bihar.

