Delhi late-night shootout: He wasn’t a gangster, his only crime was loving me, says wife of deceased

For the past eight years, 32-year-old Raj Rani has lived a troubled life. She and her husband, Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu, got married despite her cousin, Sonu Dariyapur, warning them not to. While their families agreed, Sonu “vowed to kill them”.

On Monday evening, Rani waited for Monu’s body to arrive at Daryapur Kalan village as her eight-year-old son played beside her.

Upset after hearing that Monu has been branded a gangster in the media, she said, “There are cases against him, but most of them are assault cases… he had helped his friends. As of now, only three cases are at the trial stage. He was no gangster; his only crime was that he dared to love me,” she said.

Rani added that Monu did not retaliate even after Sonu murdered his brother. “Maine apne sir par goli khai thi. Bhai mara, ab husband. Ginti ke log reh gaye hain ghar par. Aisi saza toh kisi ko nahi milti (I have sustained bullet injuries on my head. His brother died, and now my husband is dead too. No one gets this kind of punishment),” she said.

Recounting the events of Sunday night, Rani said two of Monu’s friends — Yogesh and Arun — had come home around 5.30 pm.

The three of them then went out around 9.40 pm.

“He called me at 10 pm to ask if there were eggs at home. After that, his phone remained switched off. He usually went out to drink and would return home early morning, so I did not think it was suspicious,” she said.

She added that she is angry with police for not informing the family about the murder till Monday morning.

“I don’t understand why we were treated like this. First, Monu was called a gangster. Then, for 12 hours, we did not know what had happened to him,” Rani alleged.

She also raised suspicion over her father-in-law’s PSO being removed last month. “I just want justice,” she said.

