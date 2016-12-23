‘He kept fighting with aap’: From BJP leaders, some praise, and a little criticism

Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung File/PTI photo Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung File/PTI photo

Najeeb Jung’s was one of the few appointments made during the UPA government’s tenure that survived when the NDA came to power in 2014. But his relationship with the BJP as the administrator of Delhi was marked by ups and downs.

The AAP and the Congress frequently accused Jung of favouring the BJP and acting as an agent of the Centre.

BJP MLA O P Sharma described Jung as an intellectual who always played by the book. “I used to go and meet him on various issues in 2013 (when AAP briefly formed the government). I used to be in the back of the group; now I am a front bencher. But he never treated me differently. He is a good man,” said Sharma.

BJP MP Udit Raj, on the other hand, called Jung a “failed administrator”, who had plenty of opportunities to turn things around in the capital but didn’t.

“He was head of DDA, police and MCDs. Yet, he did not do anything to improve the situation. He kept fighting with the AAP; all he did was politics,” said Raj.

Party sources said some BJP Delhi leaders have in the past complained about Jung to the central leadership because they felt he was “uncooperative” on several fronts.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta blamed the AAP government for Jung’s exit.

Stating that he had met Jung just a day before he resigned, Gupta said the L-G had “expressed” his displeasure with the Kejriwal government.

“He was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this. He told us he was going on a week-long leave. Delhi needed him,” Gupta said.

“He is fond of literature, theatre and shayari. He is good at it. He will do his best wherever he goes,” Gupta, who called Jung’s resignation “shocking”, added.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Jung’s decision was “personal”, while BJP MP Maheish Girri said the L-G was under “no pressure from the Centre” to step down.