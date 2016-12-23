‘He Has Been Mulling Over This For A Few Months’ Life’s a cycle, it moves on: Jung goodbye to staff

At Lieutenant-Governor’s secretariat on Thursday. Oinam Anand At Lieutenant-Governor’s secretariat on Thursday. Oinam Anand

At about 5.30 pm on Thursday, five policemen marched out of the gate of the Lieutenant-Governor’s secretariat with a folded Tricolour, after it had been lowered.

The green cover and the chirping of birds on the quiet premises of Raj Niwas may seem like an unlikely residence for the administrator of a bustling city that often draws attention for its pollution levels. But it was here that the L-G chaired a meeting on air pollution control measures earlier this week — one that members of his staff said was among the most important in the week he quit.

Watch what else is making news

His exit came as a surprise not only to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but also to those who worked closely with him. Jung’s OSD Ajay Chaudhry said that the L-G broke the news to his staff at 3 pm, after he had already tendered his resignation.

In the evening, the number of policemen at the Raj Niwas gate surged, as did mediapersons. Even as reactions to Jung’s exit poured in from various political quarters, he remained elusive. However, his OSD, special secretary and private secretary stepped out of the gate to quell the media’s curiosity.

“He informed us about his decision at 3 pm. It came as a surprise. He had been mulling over this for a few months. However, his decision to quit today was known only to his family — Madam Ameena Jung and his daughters. He said he wants to pursue his interests in academics, travel and play golf. He said he is 65 and has been serving the government for 45 years. He now wishes to spend time with his family, his grandchildren,” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry said Jung wished to spend Christmas and New Year with his family, which is why he resigned on Thursday.

He added that Jung did not hold any official meetings after submitting his resignation.

“We have worked with him for three years. This day has also been emotional for us. He shared some philosophical thoughts with us. He said life is a cycle, it moves on,” said Chaudhry. While Jung’s resignation is yet to be accepted by the Centre, he will continue to reside at Raj Niwas, officers at the L-G’s secretariat said.