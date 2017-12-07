He donated blood, was fitter than me: Brother

The victim’s brother Chandrabhushan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The victim’s brother Chandrabhushan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Four weeks ago, Kulbhushan Chaturvedi went to a local blood donation camp to donate his platelets. Before him, four candidates who had come to the camp were rejected from giving blood since they weren’t fit enough. Chaturvedi, however, was certified fit for donation.

Days later, he died inside the Keshav Puram police station. This fact has further strengthened his elder brother’s belief that police are to blame for his death. “My brother used to donate blood frequently. He did not have any major illness. I, on the other hand, have a sugar problem. But he died before me,” the man’s brother, Chandrabhushan, told The Indian Express.

While his post-mortem is yet to be conducted, doctors told police that prima facie the reason for the death appears to be cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, police have constituted an internal committee, headed by a ACP-rank officer, to look into the lapses on part of the “errant” officers. The probe has been transferred to the Crime Branch and a case has been registered under IPC Section 304.

Chaturvedi’s brother alleged, “Police’s conduct at the DO’s room, where my brother was taken, was nothing short of torture. They even issued threats of night-long beatings.” He added: “My brother fell flat on his face moments after we finally gave him water. Police said they called an ambulance, but that never arrived. We took him to a hospital on our own.”

