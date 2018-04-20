HC notice to police on former TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi’s interim bail plea

Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi (Express archive photo) Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi (Express archive photo)

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of Delhi Police on a plea by former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi — serving a life-term for killing his wife 18 years ago — seeking 15-day interim bail to take care of his ailing second wife. A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta asked police to file a status report before the next date of hearing on April 26.

In his appeal, filed through advocate Rajiv Mohan, Ilyasi said he has to look after his wife and asked that he be released on interim bail for 15 days. He has already challenged his conviction and order on a sentence passed by the trial court in December last year. He has also sought suspension of his sentence till pendency of his appeal, which the court is scheduled to hear on May 1.

In his appeal, Ilyasi said he was not given an opportunity to cross-examine all witnesses after the charge was amended to IPC Section 302 (murder). On December 20, 2017, the trial court had sentenced Ilyasi to life in prison for stabbing his wife, Anju, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju’s parents.

Ilyasi was earlier charged under milder provisions, including IPC 304 B (dowry death). However, Anju’s mother and sister, Rashmi Singh, had moved the Delhi High Court, which in August 2014 ruled that the former TV producer would be tried under IPC Section 302.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000, with stab wounds. Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting the TV crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was arrested on March 28, 2000. Charges were framed against him after Anju’s family alleged that he used to torture her for dowry.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App