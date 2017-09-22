HC notice to DUSU president-elect: Rocky barred from taking charge till university seeks legal opinion

The university sealed the DUSU president’s office and barred Tuseed’s entry. (Express photo – Praveen Khanna) The university sealed the DUSU president’s office and barred Tuseed’s entry. (Express photo – Praveen Khanna)

A few hours after the Delhi High Court served notice to DUSU president-elect Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday, Delhi University had handed him the key to the students’ union office. But on Thursday, he was told that the university will have to take legal opinion before he can take charge as DUSU president, after a criminal case against him came to light. The varsity, however, asked the other three office-bearers to collect the keys for their respective offices.

Tuseed, from the NSUI, along with his agitated supporters, was at the proctor’s office all day, trying to convince them that the court order does not mention that he should be withheld from taking over as the president.

“Around 6.45 pm on Wednesday, the university announced the result and handed over the keys. The court order was already in public domain. On Thursday morning, I was told that I cannot go to my office as they are seeking legal opinion. It seems like the university is working under some pressure,” Tuseed said.

While the university sealed the DUSU office, barring his entry, Tuseed remained adamant and said he will not leave until he gets the key.

The proctor’s office maintained they will not act till there are recommendations from the university legal team. There is still no clarity on what happens to the president’s post in case the university decides to not allow Tuseed to take charge till the next hearing, scheduled in November.

Meanwhile, DUSU vice-president Kunal Sehrawat, also from the NSUI, took charge officially. The NSUI also released its one-year action plan.

Even though Tuseed is yet to take charge, the action plan bearing his signature stated how they are strongly opposed to privatisation of Delhi University under the guise of self-financing and autonomy.

However, the secretary, Mahamedhaa Nagar, and joint secretary, Uma Shankar, were yet to collect office keys from the proctor’s office. “There is some problem regarding the room allocation due to which I haven’t taken my keys. Otherwise everything is fine,” said Nagar.

