HC notice to DUSU president-elect: Framing of charges in 2014 case to take place next month

The university sealed the DUSU president’s office and barred Tuseed’s entry. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The university sealed the DUSU president’s office and barred Tuseed’s entry. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The arguments on framing of charges in the 2014 case against Rocky Tuseed — who won the presidential post in the recently concluded DUSU polls — will take place on October 16. First heard by the metropolitan magistrate court and then transferred to the district sessions judge in 2017, the case dates back to a complaint made on August 6, 2014, by a final-year student of Shivaji College, Bhagat Singh, alleging that he was beaten with a “wooden stick” by Tuseed and his three associates.

This complaint is now at the centre of a high-pitched political battle in Delhi’s student politics. With the FIR and other documents in this case being submitted to the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, Tuseed has been asked to file his response.

The 2014 complaint, filed at the Rajouri Garden police station, alleged that Singh had been “present in his college during the presidential election and some students were conducting a meeting”. According to the complaint, when Singh was leaving his college “he was stopped at the red light outside Shivaji College” by one of Tuseed’s associates.

It added that “minutes after stopping him”, three other men, including Tuseed, “reached the spot and hit him with a wooden stick”. Singh alleged that he had “received multiple injuries on his body and head”. “Police was informed and the man was taken to DDU hospital, where he was discharged after first-aid.

Police also arrived and recorded Singh’s statement. On the basis of Singh’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 of the IPC,” a senior police officer said.

After lodging the FIR, police had arrested the accused, including Tuseed and three others. He was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail before he got out on bail. The trial is on in the Delhi court.

Ever since then, the original investigating officer in the case maintained that “there had been no contact with Singh” in the case. The phone number that he had provided in his complaint is now switched off. Despite repeated attempts, Singh could not be reached for a comment.

