HC junks SIT plea to cancel Sajjan Kumar’s bail in 1984 riots cases

The Delhi High Court (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files) The Delhi High Court (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files)

The Delhi High Court Thursday disallowed a petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which sought to cancel anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in two cases by a sessions court. The order in the case had been reserved by Justice Anu Malhotra in December, after submissions had been made by the lawyers for the SIT, Sajjan Kumar, and H S Phoolka who was representing the riot victims. “Prayer for cancellation of anticipatory bail” granted by a sessions court on “21.1.2016 is disallowed,” Justice Anu Malhotra said, adding that Kumar should answer queries posed by the SIT.

During arguments in the case, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain — who represented the SIT — maintained that the sessions court’s order had ignored certain overwhelming circumstances. Jain had also put forth statements of witnesses in the case which, he argued, had been ignored by the trial court as “hearsay”.

Advocate Anil Sharma, counsel for Kumar, argued that the Congress leader’s name had not been taken at the time of the incident. “The first time it came up was in 1990, then in 2000… Now the SIT took his name, almost 32 years later,” Sharma said. While Sharma had raised concerns over the timing of Kumar’s name cropping up, the HC Thursday “expunged political remarks made against the SIT”.

Calling the HC development unfortunate, Phoolka said the sessions court had wrongly granted anticipatory bail: “It is unfortunate the High Court did not agree with the plea of the SIT.”

In December 2016, Kumar had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in two cases where three Sikhs had been murdered in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots. The SIT had approached the High Court, seeking cancellation of the bail order.

In February 2015, the Union Home Ministry had constituted the SIT to reinvestigate cases relating to the riots.

