HC gives hope to school razed during Emergency, running under tin roofs

Expressing disappointment over the “lackadaisical” way of handling the issue of a minority school that was razed down during the Emergency, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to build a school for the 700 students who study there.

The Qaumi Senior Secondary School has been functioning from under tin sheds at the Shahi Eidgah in Quresh Nagar, after the building of the school was demolished during the Emergency. Maintaining that studying under tin shed is in violation of the Delhi Education Act, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar told the authorities that they could also enhance the capacity of nearby schools to accommodate the children.

The school has been functioning in this condition for over four decades, and in September this year, Firoz Bhakt, an Urdu teacher and activist, filed a petition in court. After hearing his plea, the court had asked the state government to explore the possibility of alloting land for this Urdu medium school. The plea alleged that despite promises of land and building to the school, nothing was done over the years.

“During the last sitting with M M Kutty, Delhi’s (former) Chief Secretary, he was forthcoming regarding the matter of the land and building for the school and wanted to get it built on the green patch of land just adjacent to the Eidgah. He ordered his law officer to find out the status of the said 15-16 acre land, which, some believe, belongs to the Waqf Board while others think belong to either DDA or the MCD. Till date, none of the three have been able to claim ownership of the land. The DDA, however, claims that the land belongs to it and that it requires the space for recreational purposes. Today Justice Gita Mittal said that no matter who it belongs to, at least one-two acres should be given to the school,” said Bhakt, the petitioner who argued the case on Tuesday in the absence of his counsel Atyab Siddiqui.

Making the North DMC party in the matter, the court issued a notice to the civic body and sought its response to the PIL.

(With PTI inputs)

