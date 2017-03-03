High Court asks Delhi Commission of Women to disburse 25% salaries of short-term staff

“It’s a victory,” claimed Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson. Archive “It’s a victory,” claimed Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson. Archive

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) to release 25 per cent of the unpaid salaries of its “short-term emergency appointees”. On December 22, the court had asked the commission to release 50 per cent of their dues, which were stalled since September last year.

Stating that not everyone has the luxury of falling back on sufficient bank balance when their salaries are not paid on time, the High Court said the salaries of DCW employees will have to be paid even if in the end it is found that the appointments were illegal.

“You can’t take work pro bono, let’s assume the best case scenario (from Lieutenant-Governor’s perspective) that these appointments are illegal, then also they have to be paid salaries,” said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

The appointments have been a contentious issue between the DCW and Lieutenant-Governor.

“After today’s order, our employees have received all but one month’s salary since September. It’s a victory,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal told The Indian Express.

The High Court is simultaneously hearing a petition challenging appointments of about 100 DCW employees, filed by Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor, and another one filed by the commission’s staff seeking release of their salaries and a clarification on the status of their employment.

These employees claim they had not been paid salaries since September.

Appearing for the Lieutenant-Governor, Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia informed the court that a committee has been formed to look into the legality of the appointments and it is expected to submit a report before March 15.

Ahluwalia requested the court not to pass any order on release of salaries, arguing that in effect it would establish that the appointments are legal.

Justice Sachdeva said the court has not gone into the question of legality of the appointments but for the time that these employees have served, salary has to be paid.

Both the Delhi government and the DCW have raised objections to the members in the committee with Maliwal accusing it of “working in a very bureaucratic way” and the Delhi government raising objection to the presence of a civil servant of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Justice Sachdeva Thursday made it clear that he will not interfere with the constitution of the panel and said the next hearing will be on March 30.