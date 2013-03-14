HC blast case: Malik now charged with waging of war against country

Suspected Hizb-ul-Mujahideen member Wasim Akram Malik,arrested for his alleged role in the September 2011 Delhi High Court blast that left 15 dead,was on Wednesday charged with additional offences,including that of waging war against the country.

During an in-chamber hearing of a special NIA court,District Judge I S Mehta framed additional charges under Sections 121 (waging war against country),121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the state),122 (collecting arms with intention of waging war against government) and 123 (concealing with intent to felicitate a design to wage war) of the IPC against Malik,sources said.

In October last year,the court had charged Malik for offences under various sections of the IPC,the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,and the Explosive Substance Act for his alleged role in the terror attack.

It had declined to frame charges under the stringent provision of waging war.

The Delhi High Court had,however,on December 3 ordered the trial court to frame charges of waging war against Malik,who is currently in jail.

Subsequent to framing of charges,Malik pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after which the judge fixed the matter for April 1 for recording of evidence in the case.

Recording of evidence will now begin with the examination of co-accused-turned-approver Amir Abbas Dev.

The NIA had filed the chargesheet against six persons  Malik,Dev,Amir Kamal,Junaid Akram Malik and a minor  all suspected members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and are evading arrest. The sixth accused,Shakir Hussain Sheikh alias Chota Hafiz was killed in an encounter with security forces on December 20,2012 in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

