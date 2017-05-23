Delhi HC asks if Bhati mines school students can be shifted

The school lacks basic infrastructure facilities. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu/ For representation only) The school lacks basic infrastructure facilities. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu/ For representation only)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities to inform it whether they can shift the students of a school in Asola Bhati Mines area to some other AAP government-run institution. Justices V K Rao directed Delhi government’s education department to decide within six weeks the proposal of shifting 810 girls and 1123 boys of the senior secondary school to some other institution till the new school building is constructed there. It also sought to know whether the students can be given free bus facility till then.

The court issued the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by a parent, through advocate Ashok Agarwal, contending that the senior secondary school in Bhati Mines had only a temporary roof and lacked basic infrastructure. Petitioner Bazi Ram had said the classrooms were made of temporary pre-fabricated material with tin roof and there was lack of furniture for students to sit and study. He has also said that the school had around 1933 students.

However, the Delhi government has said that construction of a permanent structure for the school in Bhati Mines cannot be done without the forest department’s nod as it was located within the notified forest land around Asola Bhati wildlife sanctuary. It also said that a piece of land at Asola, about three km away from the present school premises, has been allotted for opening of the new government school which may be expedited as a permanent solution to the problem.

The petitioner’s counsel suggested in the court that can they be shifted to other government-run school. The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on August 3.

