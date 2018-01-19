Hazrat Nasiruddin Mahmud Chirag-Dehlavi Dargah: At heart of Waqf Board spat lies a lonely, quiet 14th Century sufi shrine

A portion of the dargah was allegedly sold off. Tashi Tobgyal A portion of the dargah was allegedly sold off. Tashi Tobgyal

At the heart of the political battle between the AAP and the BJP over the Delhi Waqf Board is a 14th century dargah, and allegations of sale of a portion of the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Nasiruddin Mahmud Chirag-Dehlavi.

Few outside Chirag Delhi, and even some within, don’t know where the urban village gets its name from. On Wednesday, the AAP had presented a report in the Delhi Assembly, citing the alleged sale of a portion of the dargah to a south Delhi-based property developer, and alleged collusion between officers of the board and caretakers of the dargah.

The BJP alleged that by targeting an officer, AAP was attempting to deflect attention away from MLA Amanatullah Khan, former head of the Waqf Board, and the alleged cases of corruption against him.

The shrine, however, appears a world far away. Rarely crowded and painted white, with green walls — it rests in the shadow of an ancient tree. Hazrat Nasiruddin or Chiragh-e-Delhi left Ayodhya at the age of 40 and became a disciple of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya. Here he stayed for the rest of his life and after Khwaja’s death, became his successor. The last of the Sufi saints of the Chisti order in Delhi, his tomb was built by Firuz Shah Tughlaq. It was gazetted as Waqf property in December 1970, and a complaint was made in March 2016 for registering a sale deed of the part of the dargah.

“This shrine has been an integral part of our lives. We grew up here and it is here that we learnt about the history of the village. The rest of Delhi has moved here, but our home — this village — is one of its original inhabitants. We are the original residents of this great city. It is incredible that a portion of the dargah was sold,” said Rajkumar Sharma (35), a resident.

The caretakers of the dargah disagree. “The section that has been sold is not a part of the dargah. Our families have taken care of this dargah since before the Waqf Board even existed and the portion in the sale is privately owned by us.”

The report presented in the Assembly, however, countered this. “Ignoring and abdicating the statutory duty to protect Waqf property and willfully delaying legal action to cancel sale deed can only be construed as lack of professional honesty and integrity on the part of the officials of the Waqf board.”

But, as the political controversy rages on, the dargah remains unaffected, and quiet. Hazrat Nasiruddin, unlike spiritual master Nizamuddin Auliya, did not listen to sama — and as a result qawwali is not performed near the shrine. “He was given the title Chirag-e-Delhi, which means the lamp of Delhi. But today, just look around… One can’t even imagine that a sale like this has taken place. The lamp no longer gives light,” said Mohammad Arif (27), a resident.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App