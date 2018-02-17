Have requested ITBP chief for soil from border areas for yagya: BJP MP Maheish Girri

BJP MP Maheish Girri BJP MP Maheish Girri

In a bid to bring “dharmik jagran” (religious awakening) and “rashtriya jagran” (national awakening) together, soil and water from four border areas — Doklam, Wagah, Poonch and Siachen — as well as the “char dham” will be brought to Delhi by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and party workers, BJP MP Maheish Girri said. The soil and water will be a part of 108 yagyan kunds, being set up for a Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya that Girri is organising on the Red Fort grounds.

“We plan to get soil and water from the border areas through the ITBP. We have spoken to the ITBP director general and put forth our request. How it is to be brought from these areas, and who are the individuals bringing them, is being decided,” Girri told The Indian Express. While the Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya is scheduled to take place from March 18-25, several smaller events are being held in the run-up to the event. On Wednesday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off one such event, a “rath yatra”, from the India Gate lawns. Touted as an event aimed at “nation-building”, the yatra followed a similar event in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

“Although soil and water from any border is sufficient, we wanted to get it from sensitive border areas. This is because the blood of our martyrs has been spilled there. Even today, our soldiers are guarding us from outside forces. The soil and water will be used in the mahayagya to bring peace to the souls of our martyrs, and to provide strength to our soldiers,” Girri said.

For Girri, the event at Red Fort — taking place after four months of preparation — will “witness the coming together of religious and nationalist awareness”. “Soil and water from char dham (four pilgrimage sites for Hindus) will bring in religious energy. National awakening will take place as soil and water from these four border areas, as well as ghee from each state, reaches Delhi. Through the yagya, not just forces outside the country but even those inside, which do not want the country’s progress, will be dispelled,” Girri said.

